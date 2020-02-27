[Update: Now available] Zagg unveils new 10.2-inch iPad keyboards, new Mophie charger, more

At CES 2020 this week, Zagg Brands has unveiled a new collection of accessories for Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, as well as a new Mophie Powerstation Go portable battery, and more.

Update 2/27: Zagg’s Rugged Messenger and Slim Book Go for the 10.2-inch iPad are now available to purchase. The company has also released the Glass Fusion 360 “Hybrid Glass Screen Protection + Bumper Case” for Apple Watch Series 5.

Update 2/4: The ZAGG Messenger Folio Keyboard for the 10.2-inch iPad is now available to order. You can buy it today from Zagg’s website for $59.99.

Headlining Zagg’s announcement are three new cases for the 10.2-inch iPad: the Slim Book Go, the Rugged Messenger, and the Messenger Folio. The Slim Book Go is touted as having a lightweight design and detachable case, designed for on-the-go use and versatility. It will be available for $99.99 later in Q1.

Ultra-slim keyboard and detachable case

Holder for Apple Pencil: Stores the Apple Pencil safely and conveniently

Streamlined Protection: The slim yet sturdy case and keyboard give you peace-of-mind protection without the bulk

Detachable keyboard and case: The keyboard and case detach and let you use your device in three different modes: keyboard, case, and video

Multi-device pairing: Connect with two devices simultaneously

Reverse Kickstand: The built-in reverse kickstand has a 100-degree radius for optimal viewing and working conditions

Backlit, laptop-style Keys: Keys are backlit in seven different colors and their clean, precise keystrokes provide an easy, comfortable typing experience

Next up is the Rugged Messenger, which features a more durable and industrialized design with a keyboard that is not removable. Zagg says the battery in the Rugged Messenger can last up to two years on a single charge. The Rugged Messenger will be available for $99.99 later in Q1.

Both a keyboard and a case, meaning you get formidable layers of protection to guard your iPad against impact and corner damage with durable construction that withstands drops from up to 2 meters

A convenient built-in stand secures the iPad at multiple viewing angles for when you want to work or just catch up on your favorite shows

The rechargeable battery lasts up to two years between charges, and a sleep/wake function helps preserve the battery when the keyboard is not in use

Last is the is the Messenger Folio, which is the most affordable of the new keyboards introduced by Zagg today at $59.99 and coming in Q1. The difference here is the less rugged design, the lack of a backlit keyboard, and no support for multi-device pairing.

Provides users with a lightweight keyboard that doubles as a case and helps them make the most of their device

The simple, intuitive design, coupled with the magnetic closure, provides ease of use and additional protection by holding the case securely closed until it’s ready to use

Bluetooth technology ensures the Messenger Folio pairs instantly with the iPad

Rechargeable battery lasts up to three months between charges and keeps users connected wherever they go

The built-in holder for Apple Pencil allows for safe storage when the pencil is not in use and provides easy access for when inspiration strikes

Also for the 10.2-inch iPad, Zagg has unveiled the Gear4 “Battersea Case.” This case’s design is purely focused on durability with 8-foot drop production, a built-in screen protector, and “the world’s most advanced shock and impact protection.” It will be available for $49.99 in February.

Meanwhile, Mophie, which is also a Zagg brand, has unveiled the Mophie Powerstation Go, which doubles as a Qi charger and a car jump-starter. You can find all of the details on that over at 9to5Toys.

