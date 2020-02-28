Friday’s best deals include up to $99 off 10.2-inch iPad, a new Best Buy Flash Sale, and notable discounts on Mac mini. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $99 off iPad

Staples offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $249. That’s an $80 savings from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen at Amazon in recent months. Speaking of which, you can save $99 on high-end models via Amazon including cellular configurations as well.

Latest Best Buy flash sale

Today only, Best Buy has a new flash sale discounting tech across nearly every category, including hefty markdowns on MacBooks and more. You’ll find everything from Macs to TVs, smart home accessories, and more on sale today. Today’s Best Buy flash sale discounts a variety of MacBook Pro models by as much as $1,500. Deals start at $1,900 with a heavy focus on previous-generation 15-inch configurations. Hefty discounts can be had on the high-end variations, making it a great time to upgrade to a pro-grade machine for less. You can browse the entire selection of MacBook Pro deals here.

B&H discounts various Macs

B&H has launched a new Apple sale this morning, offering notable discounts on nearly every current-generation Mac. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air discounted by as much as $270 off, which is the second-best price drop we’ve tracked to date. Notably, you can save on the high-end configurations that rarely go on sale. One standout is the 1.6GHz/16GB/512GB model at $1,429 (Reg. $1,699). You can see all of the best MacBook Air deals here along with various Mac mini discounts.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Chargeasap 150W Flash USB-C powerbank: Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 (Reg $299) as a pre-order special.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wyze Lock and Keypad Review: Easy installation at a great price [Video]

HyperX Cloud Flight S Review: The first Qi charging wireless headset [Video]

Anker PowerCore III Sense 10k Review: Stylish battery for new devices [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: