WhatsApp releases long-awaited update for iOS 13 with Dark Mode support

WhatsApp for iPhone is finally being updated with Dark Mode compatibility after a long testing period with a beta version. Since WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps for iPhone, users have complained about the lack of this feature.

Dark Mode was introduced with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, and it allows the system to change the appearance of all compatible apps automatically. With today’s update, WhatsApp will now follow user preferences to show the app in a light or dark theme.

It’s important to note that if you’re using an iPhone with iOS 12 or an older version of the system, you will not be able to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp even with the latest version of the app.

Version 2.20.30 also brings other changes and improvements, including compatibility with Haptic Touch. Users can now access certain app shortcuts on devices without 3D Touch, such as the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

Messenger and Instagram apps are already compatible with Dark Mode on iOS, but there is still no evidence that the main Facebook app will be updated anytime soon with that feature. WhatsApp Messenger is available for free on the App Store.

Are you excited about the update? Are there any other apps that you use that have yet to adopt Dark Mode support? Let us know in the comments bellow!

