Apple planning editorial content and recommendations for Apple Maps, job listing suggests

Now that Apple has completed the rollout of its redesigned Apple Maps in the United States, it might be planning new recommendations features for the app as well. A job listing posted and quickly deleted this week suggests that Apple is looking to “build a brand-new content category” for Apple Maps.

First spotted by The Verge, the job listing — which was deleted shortly after the article went live — is for a position titled “Product Manager – Maps, Writer/Editor.” The position is based in Culver City, California, which is a common location for Apple editorial jobs. Apple says that the person in this role will “build and grow a brand-new content category for the Apple Maps team.”

The job description reads:

Mapping products are evolving beyond being primarily point-to-point vehicle navigation to becoming location-based services platforms that help one make sense of the physical world. In addition to multiple forms of available and future mobility, these products also offer local and global exploration, travel planning, indoor venue navigation, editorial curation, and education, among others. Apple Maps is ready to meet these challenges and is looking for someone to help build exciting and engaging editorial content to help Maps users explore their world, whether thatʼs locally, or when theyʼre planning an amazing vacation.

Here are some of the qualifications listed for the position:

Insatiable curiosity for discovering new places and a passion for telling the world in an engaging manner

Knowledge of food, travel, and shopping trends

Strong editing skills to help craft engaging digital content

Apple announced in January that it has completed the rollout of its rebuilt Apple Maps in the United States. The new Apple Maps app offers users faster and more accurate navigation, improved detail, better road coverage, and more. Apple is seemingly now looking to pair that new data with editorialized content.

Adding editorial content in Apple Maps app would make quite a bit of sense, especially given the editorial content Apple has rolled out to the App Store over the last two years. Apple Maps also currently lags in comparison to Google Maps in terms of recommendation features.

Apple Maps could highlight specific places in major cities through its editorial team, for locals as well as for tourists. It’s easy to imagine how this might work, especially when you consider things like the “Today” tab in the App Store and the “For You” tab in the Apple Music app.

You can view an archive of the job position in question here. What do you want to see added to Apple Maps? Let us know down in the comments!

