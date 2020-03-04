In a surprise move, Konami has brought the classic PlayStation game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night now to iOS and Android. It was first available on the PlayStation in 1997.

The company says that the iOS version is a complete port of the full game, including original graphics and music …

The iconic game from the beloved Castlevania series finally comes to mobile. This direct port of the classic console action RPG lets you jump, dash and slash your way through Dracula’s vast castle as Alucard while encountering a unique array of enemies and characters along the way. Rediscover the world of Castlevania with one of its original groundbreaking games and renowned music and graphics.

Konami says that it’s fully compatible with game controllers, and is available in six languages: English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish.

The game’s Wikipedia page explains the gameplay.

Symphony of the Night uses 2-dimensional side-scrolling gameplay. The objective is exploring Dracula’s castle to defeat an entity who is controlling Richter Belmont, the self-proclaimed lord of the castle and hero of the events which took place in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. The entity can only be seen with a particular item obtained during gameplay. Once it is defeated, the second portion of the game is revealed, eventually leading to the final battle with a newly awakened Dracula. The game is non-linear, but most of the castle is inaccessible until various items and abilities are collected, including shapeshifting into a bat, wolf, or mist. As the player uncovers more of the castle, a map is updated to show progress. While player characters in previous Castlevania games typically used a whip, the player can find and use a wide variety of weapons. The game includes an inventory and other RPG elements.

While some criticized it as a 2D game in what had by then become a 3D gaming world, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night won multiple awards and the original PS1 version is considered a collectible.

The game is a $2.99 download from the App Store, with no in-app purchases. It runs on both iPhone and iPad, and is compatible with the iPhone 5s or later running anything back as far as iOS 9.0.

Via TouchArcade

