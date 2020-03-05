2021 Chevy Bolt electric vehicle equipped with Wireless CarPlay, Qi charging, and USB-C

Wireless CarPlay is still rare in 2020, so it’s always great news to see new cars offer the premium version of Apple’s infotainment feature. As 9to5Mac‘s sister site Electrek reports, Chevy’s new car of the future will be equipped with Wireless CarPlay and more modern features not widely available in new cars.

What’s CarPlay?

CarPlay lets drivers easily interact with the iPhone while significantly limiting distractions using built-in displays in cars. It provides access to Apple Music and Spotify, Apple Maps and Waze, and phone calls and messaging using Siri.

Most cars require the driver to connect their iPhone to the car using a Lightning cable for starting CarPlay and charging.

Chevy’s 2021 Bolt electric vehicle will come with Wireless CarPlay so Apple’s infotainment feature can take over the car’s built-in screen as soon as you get in the car — even if your iPhone is in your pocket or bag.

Wireless Charging

The 2021 Chevy Bolt also comes with a built-in Qi pad for wirelessly charging newer iPhones without a Lightning cable. Some cars with Wireless CarPlay lack wireless charging so you still need the cable to power up.

Wireless charging works with iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer.

USB-C

Another rarity in Chevy’s new electric vehicle: USB-C ports. Macs switched from USB-A to USB-C four years ago, and new iPhones now come with USB-C to Lightning cables in the box.

Most cars today still ship with the older USB-A ports, and new cars probably aren’t something you upgrade as often as your iPhone. That positions the newly revealed 2021 Chevy Bolt EV as a car of the future that won’t look long in the tooth on day one.

Read our full 2021 Chevy Bolt reveal coverage on Electrek.

