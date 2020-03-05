Thursday’s best deals include $99 off iPad Air, plus markdowns on AirPods Pro, and MacBook Pro. You’ll find all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $99 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air

Amazon is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in Silver for $550. As a comparison, that’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low for this model. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All are powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

AirPods Pro hit new all-time low

Best Buy is offering Apple AirPods Pro in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Condition for $209. As a comparison, these earbuds typically sell for $249 new and are down to $235 at Amazon. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life. I picked up this pair late last year, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.” they include a 90-day warranty.

13-inch MacBook Pro is $600 off

B&H offers the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB with Touch Bar for $1,100. That’s good for $600 off the original price and $100 less than our previous mention. This machine includes a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor, and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here, and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,100.

