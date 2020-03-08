iPhone can do whaaaat? New Apple store displays invite you to learn

A new interactive experience in Apple Stores invites you to learn more about tips and features that make the iPhone unique. The display highlights why new customers should switch to iPhone and surfaces tips that experienced iPhone owners may not know.

Each of twenty iPhones mounted on a black backdrop highlights a different advantage of iPhone hardware or software. Synchronized animated video loops invite store visitors to tap and swipe to learn more. “Go from photo to video in an instant,” reads one iPhone. “Set better screen time habits,” offers another.

At the base of the display is a QR code plaque directing customers to Apple’s iPhone feature page, an online version of the in-person demo with the same “iPhone can do whaaaat?” tagline. The page first launched last March for the iPhone XS and XR and continues providing relevant tips.

Apple Fifth Avenue

Viewed in its entirety, the installation offers an impressive amount of information spread across the iPhones and a fun way to encourage customers to check out the latest devices up-close. The display’s design is also notable for its lack of visible charging cables or mounting fixtures. The iPhones appear to float on top of their surface.

The new iPhone features Avenue is currently only merchandised in a small number of Apple Stores, including Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City and Apple Palo Alto in Palo Alto, California. The experience replaces the collections bay, where iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches are arranged on a grid to highlight the latest case and band color options. It remains to be seen if Apple will roll out this new display to every store with Avenues.

