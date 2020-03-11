Shares have taken something of a battering in the past few days as investors try to figure out the best place to put their money during the coronavirus outbreak, but AAPL is an opportunity according to many …

All the FAANG stocks – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet – are likely to bounce back, they say, but two of the companies look like particularly good bets at present.

Business Insider rounded up the views of analysts and long-term investors, and found that many saw the current slump as an opportunity.

As the market seesaws, some of these investors and analysts told Business Insider they see opportunity amid the chaos — a chance to pick up the tech sector’s blue chips at discounted prices […] “We as long-term investors are seeing some wonderful value opportunities,” said Chris Retzler, the portfolio manager of the Needham Small Cap Growth Fund.

Many think tech stocks are an especially good buy while prices are depressed.

Like Retzler, Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, had been stocking away cash as the market kept rising and the top tech names kept getting more expensive. He’s seen the sell-off as an opportunity to buy some of the top names in tech, such as the so-called FAANG stocks — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet — as well as companies such as Microsoft and Salesforce […] “I think this creates an opportunity for people if they can be disciplined, he said. “Six months, a year down the road,” he continued, “I think you’ll find that there were some great opportunities in the markets to take advantage of some really good stocks that had been knocked back.”

However, some feel that while Apple is an opportunity, there are better bets in the form of companies that can actually benefit from the self-isolation likely to be required for many. With consumers unable to visit brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon should see a sales boom. And if people are stuck at home with little to do, that can only drive demand for companies like Netflix.

