Apple teams up with Jimmy John’s for latest Apple Pay promotion

Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion, this time in partnership with Jimmy John’s. If you use the Jimmy John’s app to order ahead with Apple Pay, or make a purchase in-store, you can lock in a free drink through this weekend.

Apple says that you simply have to use Apple Pay with your Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards account and spend $10 or more to qualify for the free drink:

Use Apple Pay with Freaky Fast Rewards and earn a free drink on your account. Spend $10 or more in store, in the Jimmy John’s app or on jimmyjohns.com, through March 15.

In the promo email for this week’s Apple Pay deal, Apple highlights other order-ahead restaurant applications with Apple Pay support: Chipotle, Panera Bread, and Sonic.

Here are the full terms and conditions for this week’s Apple Pay + Jimmy John’s promo:

Only at participating locations. Must use Freaky Fast Rewards® to place one (1) qualifying order with a minimum subtotal of $10 paid with Apple Pay to be delivered or picked up in-store March 9 through March 15, 2020. Limit one (1) reward per day per Freaky Fast Rewards account.

You can download the Jimmy John’s app on the App Store to get started. Learn more about Apple Pay in our full guide right here.

