Apple teams up with Jimmy John’s for latest Apple Pay promotion

- Mar. 11th 2020 1:29 pm PT

0

Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion, this time in partnership with Jimmy John’s. If you use the Jimmy John’s app to order ahead with Apple Pay, or make a purchase in-store, you can lock in a free drink through this weekend.

Apple says that you simply have to use Apple Pay with your Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards account and spend $10 or more to qualify for the free drink:

Use Apple Pay with Freaky Fast Rewards and earn a free drink on your account. Spend $10 or more in store, in the Jimmy John’s app or on jimmyjohns.com, through March 15.

In the promo email for this week’s Apple Pay deal, Apple highlights other order-ahead restaurant applications with Apple Pay support: Chipotle, Panera Bread, and Sonic.

Here are the full terms and conditions for this week’s Apple Pay + Jimmy John’s promo:

Only at participating locations. Must use Freaky Fast Rewards® to place one (1) qualifying order with a minimum subtotal of $10 paid with Apple Pay to be delivered or picked up in-store March 9 through March 15, 2020. Limit one (1) reward per day per Freaky Fast Rewards account.

You can download the Jimmy John’s app on the App Store to get started. Learn more about Apple Pay in our full guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jamf Apple device management

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Daily

9to5Mac Daily

9to5Mac Daily Podcast. A recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.