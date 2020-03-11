New thriller ‘Suspicion’ coming to Apple TV+, starring Uma Thurman

Apple TV+ today announced that it had ordered a new thriller drama ‘Suspicion’, based on an award-winning Israeli series ‘False Flag’, which Apple bought the rights to last year.

Suspicion will star Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich and Georgina Campbell among others. Apple did not announce a release date for the series at this time …

The plot of the drama revolves around a prominent businesswoman (played by Thurman) and the kidnapping of her son.

The crime is caught on video and goes viral. A quartet of British citizens become lead suspects, and the show asks whether the ‘suspicion’ is warranted.

Apple says the show will be produced by Keshet Productions in the United Kingdom, directed by Golden Globe winner Chris Long. (Apple’s first British production, Trying, debuts on May 1st.)

As it is only just starting up production, do not expect to see the show on Apple TV+ this year.

Apple has announced its Apple TV+ lineup through May and we are waiting to hear what it has in store for the second half of the year.

