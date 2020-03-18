Apple releasing iOS 13.4 and watchOS 6.2 GM to developers

Apple today is releasing the GM seed of iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2 to developers. These updates come after a long period of beta testing. iOS 13.4 includes new features like iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji stickers, advanced mouse support for iPad, and much more.

Apple is also releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 6 and tvOS 13.4 GM to developers.

One of the major changes of iOS 13.4 (and also iPadOS 13.4) is the advanced mouse support, a feature that was announced today by Apple along with the new iPad Pro and the Magic Keyboard. With the new update, trackpad support for iPad becomes a system-level feature. The cursor appears as a floating circle that can highlight elements in the user interface, press buttons and assist with text selection.

iOS 13.4 also makes a change to the Mail app by reverting the toolbar design introduced in iOS 13. The update includes support for iCloud Drive folder sharing, which allows you to share a folder once and have everyone be able to see the contents of that folder as they change.

There are also new Memoji Stickers, universal App Store purchases across Apple platforms, and various bug fixes and enhancements.

As for watchOS 6.2, it enables the ECG app and Irregular heart rhythm notification in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey. Users will also be able to make in-app purchases with Apple Watch for the first time.

Check the full release notes of iOS 13.4 and watchOS 6.2 below:

iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4

iPadOS 13.4 introduces support for mouse and trackpad with iPad for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures, and adds iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app and new Memoji stickers. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.

Mouse and Trackpad Support

All-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home Screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps

Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)

Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for iPad and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

Files

iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Memoji

Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face

Mail

Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME

App Store with Apple Arcade

Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

List view for See All Games

Augmented Reality

AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files

Keyboard

Live Conversion for Zhuyin automatically transforms Zhuyin into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

Live Conversion for Japanese automatically transforms Hiragana into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

Predictive typing support for Arabic

Swiss German keyboard layout supported on iPad Pro 12.9-inch

On-screen keyboard layout for iPad Pro 12.9-inch now matches Smart Keyboard

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage

Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

Resolves an issue where text copied from web content in a third-party app may appear invisible when pasted if Dark Mode is active

Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

watchOS 6.2

watchOS 6.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

Introduces in-app purchases for Apple Watch apps

Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

