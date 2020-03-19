Download the new 2020 iPad Pro wallpapers for your devices right here

- Mar. 19th 2020 5:44 pm PT

0

Apple just unveiled its new iPad Pro lineup yesterday, bringing a LiDAR Scanner on the back, a more powerful A12Z Bionic processor, and the Magic Keyboard with trackpad accessory. As with most new Apple products, the 2020 iPad Pro also includes fresh wallpapers, and you can download them below.

New iPad Pro wallpapers

While the new 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are available to order now, the first shipments aren’t expected to arrive until next week. Nonetheless, graphic designer AR7 on Twitter has shared the new wallpapers not only optimized for the iPad Pro, but also for iPhones and other iPads as well.

These colorful images were extracted directly from the iPadOS 13.4 IPSW file for the new iPad Pro, with AR7 optimizing them for all devices as well.

You can download the iPad Pro backgrounds for all of your Apple devices here for free.

Apple’s press images also show another cloud wallpaper with red, blue, and purple accents. Graphic designer Fabio Scarparo has recreated this image at a resolution of 5450×4084. This is my personal favorite of Apple’s new wallpapers.

Download the red/blue/purple iPad Pro wallpaper here for free. You can also download from iSpazio.

What do you think of Apple’s latest wallpaper designs for iPad Pro? They appear very similar to the popular stormy wallpaper included with the iMac Pro in 2017. Let us know which wallpaper you’re using down in the comments below!

Read more 9to5Mac coverage of the iPad Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jamf Apple device management

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

Apple's third-generation iPad Pro, which launched in November of 2018, features an all-screen display, with minimal bezels and no Home button.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.