Friday’s top deals include HomePod, Mac mini, 16-inch MacBook Pro, more

- Mar. 20th 2020 9:00 am PT

Friday’s top deals include a new Best Buy 3-day sale, up to $300 off Mac mini, and DJI Osmo Action Camera. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Best Buy 3-day sale

Best Buy has rolled out a new 3-day sale this weekend featuring deals on all the usual categories, including Apple, TVs, smart home and more. A selection of official Apple iPhone cases headlines this weekend’s sale. That includes 25% off for My Best Buy members (free to sign-up), and a return to all-time lows on various models. You can grab iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases for $104 (Reg. $129) or iPhone 11 at $99 if you skip over to Amazon, which beats Best Buy’s price by a few dollars currently.

My Best Buy members can also save $50 on HomePod, which brings the price down to $250. This isn’t as strong of an offer as we’ve seen in recent months, but it’s still the best out there in new condition.

iPad mini 5 is $50 off, as well, matching the deals that we shared with you earlier this week at Amazon. That’s a match of the best we’ve seen so far all-time.

Take up to $300 off Mac mini

Amazon and B&H are clearing out 2018 Mac mini inventory today with up to $300 off various models. You can pick up the entry-level 128GB version for $679, which is a $120 savings from the usual price and $40 better than our previous mention. Hop over to B&H for additional deals including the full $300 off high-end models. Of course, Apple refreshed its Mac mini lineup earlier this week, increasing storage on the entry-level offering to 256GB at $799.

DJI’s Osmo 4K Action Cam sees $80 discount

Amazon offers the DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam for $289. Usually selling for $369, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, is the best in months, and the lowest we’ve seen to date. Armed with the ability to record all your adventures in 4K60, DJI Osmo sports a rugged, waterproof design as well. While there’s a 2-inch touchscreen on the back, you’ll also find a front-facing display for lining up shots and ensuring all the action is in the frame. Other standout features here include slow-motion and timelapse capture, as well as the ability to customize exposure settings and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

