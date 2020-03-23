Apple offering 10% iTunes and App Store bonus as business and education app downloads jump ~300% due to coronavirus

With many students out of school and lots of companies having employees work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re seeing business and education app downloads grow almost 300%. Meanwhile, Apple is now offering a 10% bonus when you add money to your Apple ID for the iTunes and App Store.

When you head to add funds to your Apple ID for the App Store or iTunes Store, Apple is now highlighting that it’s adding a 10% bonus credit to whatever amount you purchase (up to $200 purchase limit). The deal is good through April 3rd and can only be used once.

Apple also notes “Offer eligibility may vary based on account information or purchase history.”

To get your bonus, you can:

  • Open the App Store > Tap your icon (top right) > Add Funds to Apple ID
  • Open the iTunes Store app > Swipe to the bottom > Tap Apple ID > View Apple ID > Add Funds to Apple ID
  • Go to Settings> Tap your name > iTunes & App Store > Tap Apple ID > View Apple ID > Add Funds to Apple ID
  • Tap Other to enter an amount above $100

Apple’s promotion comes as data from Appfigures show huge growth for business and education app downloads, up 285% and 276%, respectively. Other app categories to see a significant uptick include productivity and social networking.

