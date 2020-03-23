Book Track is an app that lets you organize your entire book collection in one place

Many people still prefer to read physical books over digital versions, even with the advent of devices like the iPad, for various reasons. Even in the digital world, there are different platforms such as Apple Books and Kindle, which can make it difficult to manage an entire book collection. That’s where Book Track comes in with a tool that allows users to organize their entire library in one place.

If you like to read plenty of books from different places, Book Track can be a useful app to track what you’re reading. The app is independent from other services and it works with a huge database, so you will probably find all the books you need.

Once you open the app, there are two sections available: Library and Wish List. They basically work the same way, but you can separate those books you’ve read and those you still want to read. Adding the books to the app is very simple and can be done through three different methods.

The first option is “Search Online” and, as the name suggests, it allows you to search for any book by its title, author, or ISBN code over the internet. I searched for a variety of books, ranging from the current to the oldest ones, among different genres, and I was able to find them all. It works not only with books in English, but also with versions from other countries as well.

The second option allows users to scan the barcode of a book to automatically add it to the app. I tested it with some Portuguese books I have, and I was impressed that Book Track was able to identify them correctly. It’s a great option to optimize the whole process or just to save a book you found in a store on your Wish List.

However, if you can’t find your books in the app database, it offers an option to manually add them with a custom cover, title, authors, and description.

You can add custom tags to each book, in addition to personal comments, and also mark those you’ve already read. The custom tags feature works great with search filters, which can show only books from a specific tag or author. Another cool feature is that users can export a PDF or CSV list with all their books, along with iCloud syncing between your devices.

Book Track is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad for just $2.99 as a single purchase. The app is also available on the Mac App Store as Catalyst version that is sold separately for the same price as the iOS app.

What do you think of the app? Would you find such a tool to manage your books helpful? Let me know in the comments section below.

