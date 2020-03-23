Apple quietly increases build-to-order Mac pricing by 10% outside US

While there’s been no change to the prices of standard-configuration Macs, it seems Apple has quietly increased the prices of build-to-order Mac models in many countries …

Two MacRumors readers spotted the price increases, which have been applied to many countries outside the US.

In Canada, Europe, Australia, and many parts of Asia, customers configuring any new ‌MacBook Air‌, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro or Mac mini now face paying approximately 10 percent more for each component upgrade than they did prior to last Wednesday. In the U.K. for example, when customizing a base configuration 2.3GHz 8-Core 16-inch MacBook Pro, upgrading to a 2.4GHz processor costs £200, where previously it cost £180. Likewise, jumping from 16GB to 32GB of RAM now costs £400 (previously £360), bumping the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU from 4GB to 8GB costs £100 (previously £90), and upgrading from 1TB storage to 2TB costs £400 (formerly £360). Altogether, the hikes add an extra £110 to the price tag of this built-to-order 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ – a combined total of £3,899 rather than £3,789.

The site’s readers noticed because they had Macs saved in their baskets, and saw the total price increase. Delving into the details then revealed the reason for this.

