Wednesday’s top deals include a new Best Buy sale with iMacs under $1,000, plus new Anker price drops from $9, and iPhone 6S at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy’s 1-day sale offers Retina iMacs under $1,000

Best Buy has a new 1-day sale today featuring a number of price drops across all areas of consumer technology, including Apple products, TVs, and more. Headlining is Apple’s 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,000. As a comparison, it typically goes for $1,299 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since November. Apple includes a 21.5-inch Retina 4K display here built around a 3.6GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB Fusion hard drive. You’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A connectivity, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well. It’s a great machine for budding content creators, web browsing, and light photo editing. Check out the entire sale here.

Fresh Anker deals from $9

Amazon is offering Anker’s recently released Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $21. That’s down $14 from the regular going rate, $1 less than the previous all-time low, and the best we’ve seen. With an ultra-compact design, this wall charger is an easy buy for frequent travelers or as a bedside charger where space may be at a premium. Notable features here include a single USB-C port backed by 30W of power, making it a suitable answer for charging iPhones, iPads, and various Android devices, plus a foldable plug that makes its footprint even smaller. Jump into the entire sale here for additional deals from $9.

iPhone 6s can be yours for just $99

Walmart is currently offering the iPhone 6s 32GB Smartphone on Straight Talk for $99. While you would have originally paid $649 when the handset launched, it more recently has been fetching $225 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date. Apple’s iPhone 6s might not be able to keep up with the demands of tech-savvy users these days, but it’s a perfect handset for kids or grandparents. There’s still a respectable list of features including a 12MP camera, Touch ID, 4.7-inch Retina display, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

