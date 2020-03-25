MacStadium on pace for ‘biggest Mac mini signup week ever’ as demand for remote servers ramps up

MacStadium, which provides Apple Mac infrastructure as a service, is seeing a spike in signups this week. MacStadium VP Brian Stucki tells 9to5Mac that the company has heard from developer classrooms and teachers, as well as many others, about the growing need for remote servers.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are now working from home and students are learning remotely. Stucki says this has led to teachers looking for ways to accommodate this new setup:

“We hear from a lot of iOS developer classrooms and teachers about how kids could access the Xcode build servers when out of school. We’re trying to help as many teachers as possible.”

This extends to companies who are now unable to access their in-office servers:

“Continuous integrations companies are seeing a ton of new customers this week. Now that people are out of their offices, the build servers in the office closet are not reachable anymore. Sometimes that’s setting up now hardware with us. Other times, it’s going to SaSS companies. We host nearly all of the CI companies here so they’re all expanding quickly to handle new customers.”

Stucki also notes that MacStadium data centers are considered “essential,” which means engineers and technicians can still maintain the machines throughout COVID-19 lockdowns. “Of course we’re being careful on how many are there,” Stucki notes.

All-in-all, MacStadium is on pace “for the biggest Mac mini signup week ever” amid the growing need for remote servers. MacStadium has also published a dedicated page on its blog about how it’s working to help those affected by COVID-19.

“We’re on pace for the biggest Mac mini signup week ever. Feels good to give people access to build servers, remote desktops, etc while working from home.

One other thing worth noting: MacStadium confirms that the “new” 2020 Mac mini — which just includes new storage configurations — is still referred to as the “Late 2018” model within macOS.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: