Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read

Over the years, Duolingo has become one of the most popular ways to learn a new language. It shook up the market using a free model with gamification, no ads, and a focus on high-frequency words to become conversational in a new language quickly. Now the company has launched Duolingo ABC to teach kids to read.

Duolingo wasn’t planning to launch its new ABC app right now but with the coronavirus epidemic, it decided to release it this week (via The Verge).

Here’s how the developer describes the new app:

Duolingo ABC is the fun, hands-on way for your child to learn to read! Created by the team behind Duolingo, the world’s #1 education app, Duolingo ABC helps kids have fun while they practice reading and writing!

Duolingo highlights it was designed for kids by literacy and early-education experts, includes interactive, fun stories, is ad-free with no in-app purchases, and even includes offline learning.

In a thoughtful move, Duolingo decided to launch the app early with how many children are out of school with the global health crisis.

In light of the recent school closures around the world, we’re making Duolingo ABC available early, to help provide more educational resources for kids and parents at home. Send us your feedback at literacy-feedback@duolingo.com!

Duolingo ABC is a free download for iPhone and iPad in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The developer says it should be coming to Android at some point in the future.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: