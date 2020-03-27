Apple Watch Instagram app ‘Lens’ first to gain in-app purchases on your wearable

Mar. 27th 2020

Lens for Watch debuted last year as a slick way to experience Instagram on Apple Watch without needing your iPhone nearby. Now it looks like Lens is the first to make in-app purchases possible right on your Apple Watch.

We checked out Lens in-depth last year when it launched and found it to offer an “impressive Instagram experience.”

You can view Instagram posts (both photos and videos), like, comment, search, direct message, use the Explore tab, view profiles and more. The only features it doesn’t handle is displaying live streams and posting from Apple Watch. That’s fantastic functionality that all works independently of your iPhone.

In an update to make the Lens for Watch experience even more independent, developer Reuben Catchpole has added the ability to make in-app purchases directly on Apple Watch to support the app’s development and unlock the Lens Pro features.

And no matter if you’re a Lens Pro user already or not, there are options to tip Reuben right from your watch as well.

Lens for Watch is a free download with in-app purchases starting from $1.99. To learn more about Lens Pro, check out our hands-on with the app here.

