Apple Configurator 2 update brings support for restoring 2019 Mac Pro firmware, VPN improvements, more

Apple Configurator 2 is a tool created by Apple to simplify the setup and deployment of multiple iOS devices in businesses and schools. The app was today updated to version 2.12, which brought support for restoring the 2019 Mac Pro firmware, in addition to new features for VPN networks and more.

Since the introduction of Apple’s T2 security chip in the 2017 iMac Pro, the latest Mac computers may need to have the firmware restored through another Mac using Apple Configurator 2 on some occasions. Version 2.12 of the app allows users to restore the firmware of the new Mac Pro, released in 2019. This requires you to connect the Mac Pro to another Mac using a Thunderbolt 3 cable.

The latest update to Apple Configurator allows users to setup devices to access websites with the TLS 1.0 and 1.1 protocols. There are also improvements for using VPN networks, such as an option to send all traffic through the VPN connection, along with an option to delete all saved local networks.

You can read the full release notes below:

Added support for restoring firmware on the 2019 Mac Pro.

Allow access to websites using TLS 1.0 and 1.1

VPN: Configure Provider Designated Requirement for Custom SSL connection type

VPN: Configure network options for Cisco, Juniper, Pulse, F5, SonicWall, Aruba, CheckPoint, and Custom SSL connection types

Send all traffic through VPN

Exclude local networks

Apple Configurator 2 is available for free on the Mac App Store. It requires a Mac computer running macOS Mojave 10.14.6 or later. You can read more about restoring a Mac with the T2 security chip here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: