Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5 at all-time lows, Anker’s latest accessory sale, and official iPhone cases from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 from $349

Amazon is currently taking $50 off a variety of GPS and Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 models. This brings the entry-level 40mm GPS down to a new all-time low at $349, with higher-end configurations matching our previous mentions. You’ll find this same offer over at Best Buy with Nike+ models on sale, as well.

Make sure to put your savings toward good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Anker delivers iPhone and Android essentials from $11

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Battery for $25. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $35 and today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. This slim portable battery offers a 10000mAh capacity with USB-A, microUSB, and USB-C connectivity. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Apple’s iPhone 11 and X/S cases from $20

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Prime members or totals topping $25 can score no-cost delivery at Amazon. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $25, marking some of the best we’ve seen to date. You can also save on previous-generation iPhone X/S/Max accessories as well from $20.

