LG reveals pricing and availability for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit 2020 NanoCell TVs, starting at $599

LG continues to expand the availability of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit across its latest lineups of TVs. The company today has announced pricing and availability for its 2020 NanoCell lineup, which starts at $599 with AirPlay and HomeKit support.

In typical LG style, availability details are still somewhat vague. Only two options are available starting today. The first is the 86-inch model in the Nano90 series, which will set you back $3,299. The other option is the 49-inch in the Nano85 series, which goes for $649.

Perhaps the most intriguing option for most is the 55-inch option in the Nano81 series. This one will be available in May at $599, making it the most affordable option in LG’s lineup with support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2 as well. All of the new LG TVs are powered by the company’s ThinQ AI platform:

LG’s ThinQ AI platform includes the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in as well as support for AirPlay2 and HomeKit. The webOS Smart TV platform delivers access to high-quality content from the world’s top providers through popular apps and services such as Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, LG Channels and the newly-added Movies Anywhere app

Here are the availability details for the other models:

LG Nano90 Series:

86-inch 86NANO90UNA – $3,299, available now

75-inch 75NANO90UNA – $2,499, available in May

65-inch 65NANO90UNA – $1,499, available in May

55-inch 55NANO90UNA – $1,049, available in April

LG Nano85 Series:

75-inch 75NANO85UNA – Pricing TBA, available September

65-inch 65NANO85UNA – $1,119, available in April

55-inch 55NANO85 – $849, available in May

49-inch 49NANO85UNA – $649, available now

LG Nano81 Series:

65-inch 65NANO81ANA, $899, available in April

55-inch 55NANO81ANA, $599, available in May

LG Nano99 Series (8K TVs):

75-inch 75NANO99UNA, $4,999, available in May

65-inch 65NANO99UNA, $3,499, available in June

If you don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest display technology, the LG 55-inch LED 55UN7300PUF model is another intriguing option with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, and it’s available on Amazon now for under $500.

What do you get out of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support in a TV? HomeKit support allows you to control your TV via the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This includes powering it on and off, adjusting volume, switching inputs, and more. AirPlay 2 support means your TV can integrate with Siri and your other AirPlay devices.

Read LG’s full announcement from today here.

