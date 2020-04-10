9to5Mac Happy Hour 272: iPad Pro LiDAR, iOS 14 wallpapers and widgets, App Store clips

- Apr. 10th 2020 8:07 am PT

0

Benjamin and Zac dive into LiDAR on the new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard weight and availability, a new ARKit app called Pocket Rocket, iPad Pro’s new hardware disconnect feature, new iOS 14 wallpaper and widget features, a new app clips feature, Watchsmith for Apple Watch, the new Quibi video app, and what’s happening with HBO on Apple TV 3.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — iPad Pro LiDAR

00:23:17 — iOS 14 wallpapers and widgets

00:37:42 — App ‘Clips’

00:48:23 — Watchsmith for Apple Watch

00:58:22 — What’s Quibi?

01:05:49 — HBO on Apple TV 3

