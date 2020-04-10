9to5Mac Happy Hour 272: iPad Pro LiDAR, iOS 14 wallpapers and widgets, App Store clips

Benjamin and Zac dive into LiDAR on the new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard weight and availability, a new ARKit app called Pocket Rocket, iPad Pro’s new hardware disconnect feature, new iOS 14 wallpaper and widget features, a new app clips feature, Watchsmith for Apple Watch, the new Quibi video app, and what’s happening with HBO on Apple TV 3.

Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/04/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-04-10-2020.mp3

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

SpaceExplored.com

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

bzamayo.com

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — iPad Pro LiDAR

00:23:17 — iOS 14 wallpapers and widgets

00:37:42 — App ‘Clips’

00:48:23 — Watchsmith for Apple Watch

00:58:22 — What’s Quibi?

01:05:49 — HBO on Apple TV 3

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: