9to5Mac Happy Hour 272: iPad Pro LiDAR, iOS 14 wallpapers and widgets, App Store clips

Benjamin and Zac dive into LiDAR on the new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard weight and availability, a new ARKit app called Pocket Rocket, iPad Pro’s new hardware disconnect feature, new iOS 14 wallpaper and widget features, a new app clips feature, Watchsmith for Apple Watch, the new Quibi video app, and what’s happening with HBO on Apple TV 3.
- Pocket Rocket is a SpaceX launch tracker that puts spacecrafts in the palm of your hand using ARKit
- 2020 iPad Pro first model with microphone hardware disconnect privacy feature
- Apple iPad Magic Keyboard is up for preorder on Amazon, don’t trust the May 30 release date
- Moshi iVisor for 11-inch iPad Pro
- Moshi iVisor for 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Leaked iOS 14 screenshot shows new wallpaper settings, beta code reveals Home screen widgets
- iOS 14: Apple developing ‘Clips’ feature for using apps without requiring full downloads
- Watchsmith is a must-have app for unlocking new Apple Watch features with dynamic complications
- HBO Now stops working for 3rd-gen Apple TV at end of the month, here are your options
00:00:00 — iPad Pro LiDAR
00:23:17 — iOS 14 wallpapers and widgets
00:37:42 — App ‘Clips’
00:48:23 — Watchsmith for Apple Watch
00:58:22 — What’s Quibi?
01:05:49 — HBO on Apple TV 3
