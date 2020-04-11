Head below for a better look at what Incase has lined up for the new 16” MacBook Pro .

Over 10 years after releasing the first hard shell for MacBooks, Incase and its Hardshell cases are still a favorite among Mac users and go-to option for us.

Available in the new lineup is the Textured Hardshells line available in 2 colors and the transparent Hardshells Dots in clear and black:

The Textured Hardshell was engineered to protect as much of your MacBook as possible, without hampering the user experience.. and obviously what many users are worried about: conserving the perfectly polished aluminum exterior of their new MacBook. Unlike most hardshell cases (made from ABS plastic), the Incase Hardshell collection is crafted with a reliable Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate – a resilient lightweight material that is actually capable of shielding the device from serious impact and imperfections. That’s opposed to ABS plastic that most of the competition is using.

With each new lineup from Apple, Incase has steadily made improvements to its protective shells. Continuing the trend, in addition to the premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate, the company has transitioned from a soft-touch finish to a more contemporary dot design.

The exterior of the Textured Hardshells see the Bayer Makrolon shell finished with a refined fray-resistant Woolenex fabric. Woolenex – for those that aren’t familiar – is an abrasion resistant fabric that also houses element repelling properties. The Woolenex fabric is interlaced with 300 & 600 denier polyester – which is renowned for its strength and durability. But also for its ability to retain a slim profile. While many of the competing cases seem to add a considerable amount of bulk to the MacBook once installed, the Textured Hardshell protective case only adds a few millimetres.