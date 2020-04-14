Adobe updates Premiere Pro with new collaboration tools, 3D text added to Dimension

Adobe is releasing updates to some of its Creative Cloud apps today, delivering promised features for video editors and new capabilities for designers. Adobe and leading artists have also teamed up to provide creative resources and tutorials for creatives cooped up at home.

Premiere Pro

Today’s headline feature is Productions, a new toolset for Premiere Pro first previewed in January at the Sundance Film Festival. Productions is a system of organization that Adobe hopes will improve workflows for feature film, broadcast, and and web-based episodic content.

With Productions, you’ll see improved performance in Premiere Pro thanks to smaller project sizes, a robust system for securely controlling and cross-referencing assets, and enhanced capabilities for collaborating with multiple editors. Adobe went into more detail in a new blog post:

When you have large or complex workflows, Productions allows you to divide them into smaller pieces, based on the existing Premiere Pro project format. Productions connects the projects, making them into components of the larger workflow and enabling a variety of use cases. For example, an editorial team working on a film can use Productions to organize their workflow around reels and scenes. Episodic shows can be grouped by season, so it’s easy to access other shows to retrieve things like title sequences or audio elements. Agencies can allocate a Production to each client, so they can quickly reference and retrieve assets from existing projects.

Dimension

Adobe Dimension also received an update today. Dimension helps designers bridge the gap between 2D and 3D assets to create polished product product shots and rendered scenes. Starting today, you’ll be able to use customizable 3D text and geometric shapes in Dimension.

According to Adobe:

The new text engine extrudes 3D text from fonts in users’ operating systems and offers options to customize properties such as spacing and depth.

The new basic shape assets in Dimension include a cube, plane, sphere cone, torus and cylinder. All of the shapes are parametric, enabling designers to adjust various properties of each shape, such as the measurements of individual shape components, corner stylings and the number of sides. The basic shape assets can also be customized with materials and textures.

Adobe’s announcement blog post includes more details and a bevy of examples that showcase the types of compositions you’ll be able to create.

COVID-19 Resources

Recognizing the unprecedented situation many creatives are facing, Adobe is making Team Projects in Premiere Pro and After Effects free for Creative Cloud Individual users beginning today until August 17, 2020. Adobe Evangelist Jason Levine will also host a livestream series from April 14-17 with demos, case studies, and workflows that help you work smarter and more efficiently.

Leading artists like Jessica Hische, Lisa Congdon, Adam J. Kurtz, Martina Martian and Lauren Hom have teamed up to release a series of free weekly coloring books on Adobe Create. You can print out these books to color at home or use them digitally inside of Adobe apps.

Finally, Adobe has published blog posts for digital artists, designers, and photographers with links to more than 40 Photoshop and Lightroom tutorials. A new YouTube tutorial provides tips on using Adobe Character Animator to add a bit of fun to Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts.

