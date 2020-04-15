Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5 up to $100 off, plus Apple’s AirPods hit an all-time low, and previous-generation iPad Pro is on sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 up to $100 off

Amazon is now taking up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 models. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Sport Band model at $649, which is a $100 price drop from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. As a comparison, our previous mention was $50 off across the board.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

AirPods hit new all-time low

Amazon is offering the second-generation Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $150. That’s $49 off the regular rate and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $5. After rocking the Apple’s first-generation AirPods for 3-years, I finally upgraded to the newer model not too long ago. Thanks to a new H1 chip, pairing is faster and more reliable than ever and handsfree Siri is now in tow. Apple touts that a full charge yields 24-hours of battery life, a claim that has been spot on during my usage. Swing by our hands-on review to learn more.

Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro heavily discounted

You can currently score a wide range of discounts on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro with select models over $200 off. There are also deals on various upgraded configurations and cellular models as part of today’s sale as well.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Get 50% off Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 with VirusBarrier. As a leader in Mac security, Intego has been keeping Macs safe since 1997. The company’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle gives you crucial security tools including VirusBarrier antivirus, NetBarrier two-way firewall, and the capability to scan iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices when they’re connected to your Mac. Get 50% off for a limited time.

