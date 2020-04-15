Apple now sells Mac Pro wheels and feet from $299 to $699

An aggressively priced iPhone SE isn’t the only new hardware coming from Apple today. Apple is also selling replacement kits for Mac Pro feet and wheels, and they’re aggressively priced in a totally different way.

The new Mac Pro Feet Kit will only set you back a cool $300:

Use the Mac Pro Feet Kit to install stainless steel feet to the bottom of your Mac Pro. The standard Mac Pro comes with four feet already installed, but if you purchased a Mac Pro with wheels, you can replace each of them with feet for improved stability.

Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary. Replacing the Mac Pro wheels with feet reduces approximately one inch to the height of the frame. Expect to pay a bit more for portability with the $700 Mac Pro Wheels Kit: Put your Mac Pro on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Kit. The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio. Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary. Replacing the Mac Pro feet with wheels adds approximately one inch to the height of the frame. Both are a total value compared to the $1000 Pro Stand for the Apple Pro Display XDR.

