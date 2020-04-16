Grabbing a screen recording is a useful feature when you want to keep a record of something for yourself or are trying to help out friends or family with iOS issues among other use cases. Read on for how to record your screen on iPhone and iPad with or without audio.

Native screen recording arrived on iPhone and iPad with iOS 11 but if you don’t use it regularly it can be easy to forget about.

In addition to being able to record everything that’s on your screen as well as audio via your iPhone or iPad‘s microphone, you can also use the feature to stream to third-party software, although for now, integration remains buggy for the latter.

How to record your screen on iPhone and iPad

If you haven’t added it already, head to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls > Tap the green + icon next to Screen Recording Pull up Control Center (swipe down from the top right corner on iPhones without a Home button, pull up from the bottom of your screen on iPhones with a Home button) Tap the screen recording icon (2x circles) to immediately start a recording or long-press to turn the microphone on/off or to try to use a third-party extension like streaming to Facebook Messenger or screen sharing with Zoom You’ll see a red recording indicator in the top left corner of your iPhone or top right for iPad, tap it to stop the recording. If you left the default settings or chose for it to go to Photos, you’ll find the recording there

Here’s how these steps look:

After you tap the button to start your screen recording, you’ll get a 3-second countdown before it starts. The icon will turn red and flash when the recording has started.

When you’re ready to stop and save your recording, look for the red pill-shaped icon in the top left of your iPhone screen on newer models or top right on iPad.

After tapping the icon in the status bar tap Stop to end and save it or you can use Cancel if you’d like to keep recording.

You can tap the banner alert to jump to the saved recording to view and share it as seen above. If you’d like to check out some options like Skype to screen share in a video call, check out our guide on that here.

How to turn the microphone on/off for screen recordings

If you’d like to turn the microphone on/off to prevent or use audio while you record your screen, use a long-press.

This is how you’ll see third-party integrations as well, but keep in mind your experience/performance will vary depending on the app you’re trying to use.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: