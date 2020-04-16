Plex debuts new Plexamp audio and Plex Dash server management apps for iPhone and iPad

Plex has released a pair of new applications today through Plex Labs, which is its “playground for new apps.” The first new app today is a completely new version of Plexamp, alongside Plex Dash.

Plex Labs originally released the first version of Plexamp over two years ago, but today brings a completely rebuilt version of the “highly opinionated” music player. Essentially, Plexamp is a dedicated music player for the music you have stored on your Plex Media Server.

The app is designed for “audiophile purists, music curators, and music fans,” packing features such as loudness living, gapless playback, and much more. Here are the features of Plexamp:

Super audio player: Loudness leveling, true gapless playback, Sweet Fades™, soft transitions, a configurable preamp, a parametric EQ, and more. Perfection for golden ears, buttery smooth touches for the rest of us. Custom pre-caching so your music keeps playing, because sometimes life brings you through tunnels.

Music to your eyes: Experience your music collection like you’ve never seen it before, with our UltraBlur backgrounds, over a dozen hypnotic visualizers, and four visual themes to satisfy every taste.

Find your fix: Radios built from your library and your cooler friends’ collections. Travel through time, pick a style or mood, or listen album-by-album like the purist you are. Use the Mix Builder to explore and craft your perfect blend. Explore your personal charts and see what you were into last Fall or your top albums from the 60s.

Offline bliss: Grab a few hours of your favorite playlist or stations with just a few taps. Download a custom mix or artist radio for the plane. Simple but powerful offline support for when you’re in the woods or run out of cellular data.

The second new app from Plex Labs today is called Plex Dash, described as a “brand new single-purpose app dedicated to Plex server administration.” This app is designed for Plex power users who are looking to manage their Plex servers from their iPhone and iPad:

First of all, we wanted a beautiful way to see all playbacks, even across multiple servers; something you might repurpose an old iPad for, duct taping it to a wall in your secret lair. Something to gaze at while you stroke your hairless cat. You know the drill. Secondly, we wanted a fun way for you to help edit your artwork and make your library even lovelier during any spare moment: one-handed while wrangling the kids, or in a few minutes of downtime between video calls. And last, but not least, we wanted raw administrative power: scan for new media, fix incorrect matches, check on server resource usage, tweak library settings, even view server logs live.

Of note, you will need a Plex Pass subscription to use both Plexamp and Plex Dash, which are available on the App Store. You can sign up for Plex Pass on the company’s website for $4.99 per month, $39.99 per year, or $119.99 for a lifetime subscription.

