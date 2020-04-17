A new Facebook reaction is being introduced to help people express care and support during the coronavirus crisis …

Recognizing that we may be seeing more posts expressing problems or struggles during this time, the social network has announced a seventh reaction: a yellow face hugging a heart, intended to expressing caring or support.

On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and the web […] We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them.

Additionally, you’ll be able to long-press on the heart reaction in Messenger in order to create a beating purple heart, designed for the same thing. It’s unclear why Messenger uses a different graphic.

On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and https://t.co/t0PZL74vjg pic.twitter.com/PkpbCoPc4F — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

The reaction is a toggle.

Messenger is rolling out a pulsating heart Reaction today so people can show extra love and care to their friends and family. To update the reaction, you can press and hold down the heart reaction to view the new one. To change it back, press and hold the new Reaction again.

The announcements were made by Alexandru Voica, Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager for Engineering.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: