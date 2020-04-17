New Facebook reaction rolling out for posts during coronavirus crisis

- Apr. 17th 2020 6:28 am PT

0

A new Facebook reaction is being introduced to help people express care and support during the coronavirus crisis …

Recognizing that we may be seeing more posts expressing problems or struggles during this time, the social network has announced a seventh reaction: a yellow face hugging a heart, intended to expressing caring or support.

On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and the web […]

We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them.

Additionally, you’ll be able to long-press on the heart reaction in Messenger in order to create a beating purple heart, designed for the same thing. It’s unclear why Messenger uses a different graphic.

The reaction is a toggle.

Messenger is rolling out a pulsating heart Reaction today so people can show extra love and care to their friends and family. To update the reaction, you can press and hold down the heart reaction to view the new one. To change it back, press and hold the new Reaction again.

The announcements were made by Alexandru Voica, Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager for Engineering.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intego Mac Security X9 50% off

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media service in the world with 2.32 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2018

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3