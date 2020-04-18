The World Health Organization and Global Citizen are teaming up today for the “One World: Together At Home” virtual benefit concert for COVID-19. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, and you can watch it via Apple Music and the Apple TV app.

The “One World: Together At Home” is a global broadcast and digital special, spearheaded by Lady Gaga, to support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO. The event will feature a variety of celebrity appearances and musical performances.

How to stream the One World: Together At Home via Apple Music

Open the Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac Tap the Browse tab at the bottom Look for the “One World: Together At Home” banners For an audio-only stream: tap the “Radio” tab and choose Beats 1

How to watch One World: Together At Home through Apple TV

Open the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV Make sure you’re in the “Watch Now” tab Scroll down and look for the “One World: Together At Home” header

While the One World stream will begin on the Global Citizen website at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, the televised part of the broadcast will kick off on Apple Music and the Apple TV app at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Celebrities scheduled to make appearances and perform during the benefit include: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, Stevie Wonder, and many others.

In addition to Apple, however, the benefit will also be shown on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia in the United States and Bell Media platforms in Canada, as well as additional international broadcasts through BBC One, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.

It will also be streamed live through Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

You can learn more about streaming it via other platforms on the Global Citizen website.

