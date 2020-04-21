Apple Music leaders auctioning lunch meetings to support childhood cancer charity

Apple executives like Tim Cook and Eddy Cue have a history of donating their time via lunch meeting auctions to support charitable causes. Now three Apple Music leaders are auctioning off 30-minute lunches to donate to the childhood cancer foundation Pablove.

Tim Cook raised a record-breaking $688,999 for his charity auction back in 2017. While these latest Apple employee auctions won’t see near the same numbers, it’s wonderful to see Apple Music leaders donating their time to such a great cause.

Pablove, a childhood cancer charity will see a meaningful donation from the three separate Charitybuzz auctions from these Apple Music leaders: Global Creative Director Larry Jackson, Global Head of Video Production, Content Denise Watts, and Creative Producer, Artist Relations + Partnerships Alexa Dedlow.

Each auction is for a 30-minute lunch meeting with the respective Apple Music leader in the L.A. area. Bidding is open until May 7th.

From top left to right: Larry Jackson, Denise Watts, and Alexa Dedlow

Larry Jackson

You and a guest will be able to have 30-minute private meeting with Larry Jackson, Global Creative Director at Apple Music, in Los Angeles! Larry Jackson is currently Global Creative Director at Apple Music. Throughout his time at Apple, he’s signed marketing and content deals with Drake, Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Future, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, among others. Jackson, who helped launched Apple Music nearly five years ago, has had a strong voice in the creative direction that has led it to become the fastest-growing entertainment subscription service to date.

Denise Watts

Enjoy a 30-minute private meeting with Denise Williams Watts, Global Head of Video Production, Content at Apple Music in Culver City, California! Denise oversees the creation and development of short form content including programmatic and short form mini documentaries. She is a seasoned video producer and manager of people and operational flow. Denise is the former VP of Creative & Visual Content for Warner Bros. Records and was the creative force behind such projects as Bebe Rexha, Andra Day and Jason Derulo, dnd many more. She also works with the Belize International Film Festival to bring in relevant judges for the Music Video Category who can offer critique and exposure at the same time. Denise is also a co-founder of Honorable Women in Media that celebrate women who work behind the scenes for some of biggest brands. HWIM offers a platform for women in entertainment executives to celebrate one another and share their stories in a room full of industry trailblazers.

Alexa Dedlow

Enjoy a 30-minute private meeting with Alexa Dedlow, Creative Producer, Artist Relations + Partnerships, Apple Music, in Culver City, California! Born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, Alexa has always had a passion for film. She decided to continue to foster and utilize her creative eye at American University where she graduated with a BA in video production. She also produced her first major film while studying abroad in Prague,CZ at the world renown FAMU Film School. After college, she continued on to produce content for the likes of Comedy Central, STARZ, OWN and Interscope Records. However, it was her work with Interscope Records as a creative consultant that lead her into the world of music video. Initially hired to pitch new artist driven content, she soon teamed up with the video department and it was clear that her love of music and film had finally found a home. Over the next five years, Alexa continued to foster her creative eye through commissioning music videos as well as initiate, pitch and develop new ideas for non music video content (e.g Television/Film, DVD, Interactive and Live Format). In hopes of continuing to create forward thinking content while strategizing for cohesive branding through music and film, Alexa was given the opportunity to work at Apple Music under former Interscope VP of A&R, Larry Jackson. Since the launch of the platform in 2015, Alexa continues to create unique music and artist driven content. Her passions are not limited to film, as she also enjoys traveling and is an avid motorcycle enthusiast!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: