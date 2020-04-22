Today’s best deals include price drops on Anker’s iPhone 11 Pro-matching batteries and more, plus $50 off 10.2-inch iPad, and ecobee’s SmartThermostat. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s iPhone 11 Pro-matching batteries, more

Anker is back with a fresh sale today at Amazon, headlined by its popular PowerCore Slim 10000 USB-C PD Portable Battery for $22. That’s down $18 from the regular going rate and $3 less than our previous mention. These popular portable batteries offer an iPhone 11 Pro-matching design, which makes it a great pair for some of Apple’s latest devices. You can count on a 10000mAh capacity, which is enough to fully charge various smartphones multiple times, or an iPad Pro fully once. Includes 2.4A USB-A and 18W USB-C PD ports as well. Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals from $8.

Take $50 off 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $510. Today’s deal amounts to $49 off and is a match of the second-best offer we’ve seen in 2020. With new models rolling off the line from Apple in recent months, the 10.2-inch iPad has gone largely undiscounted this spring. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. It includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

ecobee SmartThermostat offers HomeKit

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $200. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. It ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Get 50% off Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 with VirusBarrier. As a leader in Mac security, Intego has been keeping Macs safe since 1997. The company’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle gives you crucial security tools including VirusBarrier antivirus, NetBarrier two-way firewall, and the capability to scan iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices when they’re connected to your Mac. Get 50% off for a limited time.

