Today’s best deals include $150 off previous-generation iPad Pro, plus Apple Watch Series 4, and Synology NAS systems. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Pro gets $150 discount across nearly every model

Amazon is now taking $150 off both Apple’s 2018 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, returning prices to the best we’ve seen in recent months. You can save on nearly every configuration, including Wi-Fi and Cellular with various storage tiers available as well. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Cellular connectivity ensures you’ll be able to work wherever you go.

Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $280

Woot offers refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models from $280. Both GPS and Cellular models are available. As a comparison, these originally sold for at least $399 or more and we saw them go as low as $329 in recent months. While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164 feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. It includes a 90-day warranty.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands, as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Synology’s 2-Bay DS218+ NAS down to $270

Newegg is currently offering the Synology 2-Bay DiskStation DS218+ NAS for $270. Down from $300, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer marks a new 2020 low and comes within $20 of the all-time low set only once before over a year ago. This model features 2GB of RAM that’s expandable up to 6GB and video transcoding capabilities perfect for serving 4K video over Plex and more. It supports up to 16TB drives in each bay and features up to 113MB/s transfer speeds, making this NAS a more than capable option for kickstarting your home media setup, backup server, and more.

