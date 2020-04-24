Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5 from $299, plus various iPhone price drops, and Sonos home theater systems. You’ll find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows

Amazon is now taking up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models. Notably, this brings the 40mm Aluminum configuration down to $399, which is 25% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Amazon also has the 44mm GPS at $329. Meanwhile, Walmart is taking the same amount off GPS models with deals from $299. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings toward good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there that you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

iPhone one-day sale starts at $120

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $120. Free shipping is available for Prime members or on orders over $25. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $440 or the larger XS Max starting at $510. Both are just under our previous mention and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

Sonos Playbar and Sub both get $150 discounts

Amazon offers the Sonos Playbar or Sub for $549. Also available direct from Sonos. That’s a $150 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Playbar upgrades your home theater audio experience with a forward-facing speaker and robust internals. Plus you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite music services, like Spotify and Apple Music, directly to your new speaker. Includes an optical input.

Best trade-in deals

