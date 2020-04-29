Wednesday’s best deals include Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $750, plus markdowns on AirPods, and Nike-style Apple Watch Bands. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition from $750. As a comparison, you’d typically pay at least $999 for these models depending on the configuration. Today’s deals are a minimum of $20 less than our previous refurbished mention.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

AirPods hit $122

eBay offers the second-generation Apple AirPods for $122. As a comparison, they typically sell for $159 and Amazon is currently offering them at $139. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked outside of limited Google Shopping offers.

Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Nike-style Apple Watch bands from $5

Amazon offers Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Bands from $5 in various colors. These sport bands typically sell for $10 each with today’s deals representing at least 20% off the regular going rate and as much as 50% in some instances. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Instead of paying a surcharge for Apple’s own sport bands, go with these budget-friendly alternatives for a fraction of the cost. You have the choice of a variety of colors along with four sizing options for different-sized wrists. Ideal for workouts this spring and summer if you’re after for a sportier look.

