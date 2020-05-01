Apple updates COVID-19 screening app with new CDC symptoms list and mask cleaning tips

Apple has released version 3.0 of its COVID-19 screening app. The latest update includes tips for using cloth masks as well as the updated symptoms and recommendations from the CDC.

A few weeks ago, Apple updated its coronavirus screening app with guidance from state health authorities. Now, version 3 of the app brings tips for how to best use cloth masks to keep yourself safe as well as cleaning it, and the latest recommendations and symptoms to look out for as detailed by the CDC.

Version 3.0 of Apple’s COVID-19 screening app is still propagating in the App Store, so check back a bit later if you’re not seeing the update now.

Earlier this week the CDC added these symptoms to its official page on COVID-19: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Release notes:

This update includes additional language support, bug fixes and improvements, including: • Updated symptoms and recommended actions to align with latest CDC guidelines • Tips for using a cloth mask to protect yourself and others

For more on how to use the screening app for yourself or others, check out our guide here.

