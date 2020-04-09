Apple updates its COVID-19 informative app with new features

Apple launched a new app last month to inform about how to stay safe and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Today the COVID-19 app for iOS was updated to version 2.0 with new features, including tips to stay mentally healthy, and more.

According to the release notes of Apple’s COVID-19 app, the latest update allows users to choose the state in which they live for getting focused assistance from each government’s health department. Apple says it has also added more information and tips to keep people mentally healthy during the coronavirus outbreak, as the recommendation is for people to stay home indefinitely.

This update includes bug fixes and improvements, including: • Ability to select state of residence to see guidance from that state’s health department • Tips for keeping yourself and others physically and mentally healthy

Last week, four US senators have asked Tim Cook for more details on the privacy policy of the app, and 9to5Mac has verified that it indeed does not send any data back to Apple or any third-parties, performing as Apple says it does.

The app is available on the App Store for anyone in the US who is 18 years or older. Users can also access Apple’s COVID-19 tool through the website: apple.com/covid19.

