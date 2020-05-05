Apple vastly expands Apple Maps mobility trends dataset with new states and regions

Apple has vastly expanded the data available through its Apple Maps Mobility Trends Reports. Apple originally made this data available last month as a way to help health authorities mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

When the tool was first made available, Apple touted that Mobility Trends Reports aggregated data from major cities and 63 counties or regions, but that has greatly expanded recently.

As noted by Asymco’s Horace Dediu on Twitter, Apple has added around 580 new sub-regions to the Apple Maps Mobility data collections. According to Dediu, all US states are represented in the data, as are 530 other providences.

As explained last month, Apple’s goal with this mobility data trends tool is to offer Apple Maps data that may provide insights to health authorities looking for ways to slow the spread of COVID-19. You can use the online tool and search by country, region, or city to see specifics trends for an area.

For example, you can search for “Texas” and see that driving is down by 18% compared to the baseline. You can even see the increase over the last week as states and regions have started implementing their reopening plans.

Apple is also allowing people to download the complete data set in CSV form, which includes daily changes in requests for directions by transportation type. Finally, as you would expect, privacy is a tentpole of these Mobility Trends Reports:

This data is generated by counting the number of requests made to Apple Maps for directions in select countries/regions and cities. Data that is sent from users’ devices to the Maps service is associated with random, rotating identifiers so Apple doesn’t have a profile of your movements and searches.

You can view the full Mobility Trends Reports from Apple Maps here on Apple’s website. Apple publishes new reports daily based on Apple Maps usage.

