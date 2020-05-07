Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple invests $10 million in a COVID-19 sample collection kit manufacturer
- Apple Watch and iPhone can automatically send vital Medical ID info to first responders in iOS 13.5
- iOS 13.5 beta 4 revamps COVID-19 exposure notification opt-in interface in Settings
- Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB hits Amazon all-time low at $1,199
- Verizon Mother’s Day promo offers BOGO FREE iPhone, Android, more
