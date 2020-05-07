Apple’s latest MacBook Air hits a new all-time low in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Plus you can save big on iPhone 11 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. Head below for all that and more.

13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has hit an Amazon all-time low today with the 512GB model dropping to $1,199. Free shipping is available for all at Amazon. As a comparison, we’ve seen it at $50 off a handful of times, as you’d currently find now at B&H Photo.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a redesigned Magic Keyboard and 13-inch Retina display. This particular model sports a 1.1GHz 10th generation Intel Core i5 dual-core processor with 512GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM.

Verizon’s Mother’s Day sale offers BOGO free

Verizon Wireless has introduced its Mother’s Day promotion, offering buy one get one FREE on smartphones up to $700. If you switch from another carrier, you can get an Echo Dot plus a smart plug for FREE as well. One notable deal in this sale is Apple’s iPhone 11, which is eligible for this BOGO promotion, bringing the price down to $350 each. That matches our previous mention.

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport Face ID, support for wireless charging, and more. Activation fees will apply in some instances, but Verizon is taking 50% off if you order online.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro as Amazon all-time lows return

Amazon is offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,499, which is a $300 savings and a match of the all-time low price at the retailer. You can score the 512GB model currently for $2,025, a nearly $210 savings.

There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

