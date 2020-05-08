Ferguson vs Gaethje marks the return of UFC after a break since March due to the pandemic. UFC 249 is set for the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 9th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Follow along for how to watch on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, PC, and more.

Below we’ll cover how to watch UFC Ferguson vs Gaethje with ESPN+ as well as the UFC app with a Fight Pass subscription.

UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 249 Ferguson vs Gaethje at a 25% discount ($85, reg. $115). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $65.

Other UFC 249 fights include Cejudo vs Cruz, Ngannou vs Rozenstruik, Stephens vs Kattar, and more. Early prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with the main event, Ferguson vs Gaethje, set for 10 p.m. ET./9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.

How to watch UFC 249 on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, more

Watch UFC on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Buy access to UFC 249 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 249, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device Choose the ESPN+ tab Swipe down a bit to find UFC 249

Alternately, you can buy UFC 249 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

Buy access to the fight for $65 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device Head to the ESPN+ tab Swipe down and look for UFC 249

Watch on the UFC app

If you just want access to UFC and prefer to skip the ESPN+ option, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad (although it does have rough reviews). Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third gen Apple TV.

