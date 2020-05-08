How to watch UFC 249 Ferguson vs Gaethje on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, more

Ferguson vs Gaethje marks the return of UFC after a break since March due to the pandemic. UFC 249 is set for the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 9th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Follow along for how to watch on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, PC, and more.

Below we’ll cover how to watch UFC Ferguson vs Gaethje with ESPN+ as well as the UFC app with a Fight Pass subscription.

UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 249 Ferguson vs Gaethje at a 25% discount ($85, reg. $115). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $65.

Other UFC 249 fights include Cejudo vs Cruz, Ngannou vs Rozenstruik, Stephens vs Kattar, and more. Early prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with the main event, Ferguson vs Gaethje, set for 10 p.m. ET./9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.

How to watch UFC 249 on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, more

Watch UFC on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

  1. Buy access to UFC 249 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process)
  2. To watch UFC 249, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device
  3. Choose the ESPN+ tab
  4. Swipe down a bit to find UFC 249

Alternately, you can buy UFC 249 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

  1. Buy access to the fight for $65
  2. To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
  3. Head to the ESPN+ tab
  4. Swipe down and look for UFC 249

How to watch UFC 249 Ferguson Gaethje iPhone, iPad, Apple TV walkthrough

Watch on the UFC app

If you just want access to UFC and prefer to skip the ESPN+ option, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad (although it does have rough reviews). Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third gen Apple TV.

