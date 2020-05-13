Video: Here’s how to create your own WWDC-style MacBook Memoji with stickers

As shown above, Apple’s artwork for WWDC this year features various Memoji designs hidden behind MacBooks. A new video today from The Tech Rabbi walks you through the process of making your own Memoji + MacBook character with customizable stickers.

The process centers around using the Adobe Spark Post application for iPhone, which you can download for free. Once you have your Memoji from the Messages app on your iPhone, The Tech Rabbi suggests using the website Clean PNG to save the images you want to use as transparent stickers.

Once you do that, you simply import all of the images you saved from Clean PNG into Adobe Spark, and you can then position them around the lid of your Memoji’s MacBook with ease. Check out the full video below for a detailed step-by-step guide to the process.

While we already knew that this year’s WWDC would be virtual, Apple announced last week that the festivities will kick off on June 22. Developers will be able to follow along in the Apple Developer app or website. We also learned new details on the Swift Challenge for students:

Showcase your love of coding by creating an incredible Swift playground on the topic of your choice. Winners will receive an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set. This challenge is open to students around the world.

Submissions for the Swift Challenge are due by May 17 and you can find the full rules here.

Did you create your own MacBook Memoji with stickers? If so, share your creation down in the comments!

