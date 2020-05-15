Friday’s best deals include 10.2-inch iPad from $250, AirPods Pro $224, iOttie mounts, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at $99 off, plus AirPods Pro are back to $224, and you can save on various iOttie iPhone mounts. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $99 off

Amazon is taking up to $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad with free shipping for all. That brings the entry-level model down to $250, which is a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

AirPods Pro back to $224

AT&T is offering Apple’s AirPods Pro at $224. As a comparison, these popular earbuds typically sell at $249. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked in 2020.

AirPods Pro deliver a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

iOttie smartphone mounts on sale

We’ve spotted a number of iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale over at Amazon today. Headlining is the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Mount for $18. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 here with today’s deal being $2 less than our previous mention.

The One Touch 4 is arguably iOttie’s most popular mount with a fully adjustable design that’s made to fit just about any modern smartphone. A rotational grip allows you to navigate and control media in both landscape or portrait modes.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

