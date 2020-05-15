UAG launches silicone Apple Watch bands with traditional buckle hardware

Apple accessory maker UAG is out today with two new Apple Watch bands that combine the comfort of a silicone strap with the security of a traditional watch buckle.

Apple’s Sport Band is a popular option and is likely sold with the majority of Apple Watches. It’s a sleek and comfortable option but depending on the activity, some find it’s not the most secure choice as it relies on a single pin and hole to keep it on your wrist.

UAG is out today with its latest Apple Watch bands and they feature silicone straps but with traditional watch hardware, a stainless steel buckle. They also feature a tuck closure design like Apple’s Sport Band so the excess strap is hidden underneath.

Here’s how UAG describes the Scout Watch Strap for Apple Watch:

Serving up a new high standard for watch straps is our Scout Silicone Watch Strap. Designed with mobility in mind this strap is built with slim yet sturdy antimicrobial silicone giving you unconstricted freedom to conquer the day. Catch a wave, hit some trails, or throw a hatchet – no problem.

The Scout Apple Watch Strap runs $29.95 is available now in black and olive for 44/42mm Apple Watches and in black for 40/38mm models. The fun and vibrant orange colorway is coming soon.

The other new option is the Civilian Apple Watch Strap. It features the same silicone design with a traditional watch buckle with a two-tone design.

Comfortable, durable, and dependable is our Civilian Silicone Watch Strap. Silky smooth to the touch wraps around your wrist giving you the feeling like there’s nothing there. With a nod to our Civilian Series is a contrast hypercush honeycomb design on the inner band. Sweatproof so it’s perfect to wear during exercise, hiking, climbing or whatever you get up to. Built to keep up with YOU on the go.

It’s available now in a slate/orange or black/orange finish priced at $39.95.

