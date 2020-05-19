Tuesday’s best deals include the new Anker Memorial Day sale from $9, plus refurb Apple Watches, and Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases hit all-time lows. Hit the jump for all of today’s best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Memorial Day sale starts at $9

Anker has launched its annual Memorial Day sale at Amazon with notable discounts on smartphone accessories and more. Our top pick is Anker’s 7.5W PowerWave Qi Charging Stand for $24. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This Qi charging stand is a great option for your desk or nightstand, with an upright design that makes it easy to keep an eye on notifications and more. You’ll also be able to count on wireless charging speeds upwards of 7.5W. Plus, it charges in both landscape and portrait modes.

Apple Watch deals abound from $130

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple Watch models from $130. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models in both sizes from $130 in refurbished condition. For comparison, this model originally sold for $369 or more. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Woot is calling these “refurbished,” but there is a clause on the page that says buyers can aspect a moderate level of wear. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase if you’re ultimately not pleased with the condition. You can expect updates for the foreseeable future. Features include built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and more.

Official iPhone cases on sale

Verizon Wireless and Amazon are discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $16, marking new all-time lows on various models. You’ll find everything from silicone and leather cases, to clear bumpers, and folios on sale as well. Check out the entire selection right here.

