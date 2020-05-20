Apple plans big upgrade to new $1B Austin campus with 192-room hotel

Apple is currently in the middle of building its latest campus in Austin, Texas. The facility will initially be home to 5,000 Apple employees but expand over time to house 15,000. Now Apple has just had a revised plan for the campus approved that sees a 192-room hotel added to the project.

Reported by culturemap, Apple’s original plans for its new $1 billion Austin campus didn’t include an on-site hotel. But now, news has surfaced that a revised plan was approved by the City of Austin at the end of April and it includes a new 192-room hotel with a six-story design and 75,500 total square feet.

“Apple is a trendsetter in so many ways. Its proposed hotel as part of its new Austin campus is another example of it being ahead of the curve,” John Boyd Jr., principal of Princeton, New Jersey-based corporate location consulting firm The Boyd Co. Inc., tells CultureMap.

Boyd also believes that we’ll see more major tech companies follow Apple’s lead as a result of COVID-19.

“having a hotel connected at the hip with its corporate parent is not common now, but in the post-COVID-19 corporate travel world, I expect we will be seeing more of this concept, especially from deep-pocketed tech firms like Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.”

Apple broke ground on its new Austin campus back in November and is set to quickly grow its employees based in the city in the years ahead.

culturemap highlights Apple’s Austin campus will include about half the amount of space as the Pentagon and is expected to open in 2022.

In all, Apple’s second Austin campus will contain structures totaling 3 million square feet, with about 2 million square feet devoted to office space. By comparison, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia —headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense — encompasses 6.6 million square feet of floor space, making it one of the world’s largest office buildings.

The Austin campus is one part of Apple’s 2018 commitment to invest $350 billion in the US over a five-year period.

