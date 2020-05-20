Apple releases fifth beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 to developers

While Apple today released iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 and tvOS 13.4.5 for all users, macOS Catalina 10.15.5 is still in beta, as the company has just launched the fifth beta of macOS 10.15.5 to developers.

The biggest change in macOS Catalina 10.15.5 is a new Battery Health Management feature. According to Apple, the new feature reduces the rate at which the battery chemically ages by monitoring the battery’s temperature history and its charging patterns.

The battery health management feature in macOS 10.15.5 is designed to improve your battery’s lifespan by reducing the rate at which it chemically ages. The feature does this by monitoring your battery’s temperature history and its charging patterns. Based on the measurements that it collects, battery health management may reduce your battery’s maximum charge when in this mode. This happens as needed to ensure that your battery charges to a level that’s optimized for your usage—reducing wear on the battery, and slowing its chemical aging.

Other than this change, macOS 10.15.5 focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is available now through the System Preferences application for developers.

It’s likely that macOS Catalina 10.15.5 will be released for everyone in the coming days.

